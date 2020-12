The arrestees are Sajib Hossain, 36, Rubel alais Shubho, 21, Abdur Rahman D, 45, Riaz Hossain alias Munna, 26 and Tanjmir Ahmed Rony, 35.





Tipped off, a team of DB police conducted a drive in the area around 6:50 am and arrested five drug traders from DIT Extension Road, said Walid Hossain, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).





A case was filed in this connection.





Leave Your Comments