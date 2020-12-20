Resist anti-liberation forces unitedly: Tipu Munshi



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, on Saturday said the people must remain vigilant and form a rock-solid unity in the spirit of the War of Liberation to resist the defeated anti-liberation forces. "We have to remain cautious to save the country from the rise of non-communal forces. If needed, we have to take part in another war of liberation to eliminate the pro-Pakistani forces from the soil of Bangladesh permanently," he said, reports BSS.





The minister said this at a function arranged by Rangpur Foundation to unveil cover of the reprinted book titled 'Rangpur Zelar Itihas' (History of Rangpur District', accord reception to freedom fighters, language movement veterans and distribute prizes among them as the chief guest. Deputy Commissioner and President of Rangpur Foundation Md. Asib Ahsan presided over the event arranged at Town Hall in the city abiding by the health directives of the government in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Later, freedom fighters, language movement veterans, meritorious students and winners of different competitions were accorded warm reception and prizes were distributed among them.



Former Awami League (AL) lawmaker Advocate Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia, District Council Chairman Advocate Chhafia Khanom, Rangpur Superintendent of Police Biplob Kumar Sarkar, district AL President Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, city AL President Shafiur Rahman Shafi and its General Secretary Tushar Kanti Mandal were present as special guests on the occasion.





Terming Rangpur region as a non-communal place for time immemorial, the Commerce Minister said the people of Rangpur will resist the anti-Bangladesh forces who wanted to raise heads again by vandalizing Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia.





"The people will never allow the anti-liberation communal forces to raise their heads and hurt our core spirit of the War of Liberation," he said, and called upon everyone to remain alert against those evil forces.





Later, freedom fighters, language movement veterans, meritorious students and winners of different competitions recently arranged by the district administration were accorded warm reception and prizes were distributed among them.





Leave Your Comments