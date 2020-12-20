Diner Sheshe





"The lockdown and the isolation it brought along got me to activate my dormant Tinder account-Cheibuka's profile immediately caught my attention. Actually, it was his smile-amidst boys who were flaunting their jawline, his was a genuine 1000-watt smile! But what I actually loved was his bio- he called himself the 'chocolate king'; curious, I swiped right and we matched! I asked him-'Why do you call yourself the chocolate king?' And the conversation that followed ensured I didn't put my phone down the entire night!





Back then, I was staying with my uncle who preferred being extra safe, so even though we wanted to, we couldn't meet. But I had no complaints because it was the getting-to-know-each-other phase; I felt like a teenager who'd developed a new crush. We spoke 24*7, from texting to phone calls to video calls. We spoke about a plethora of things-my taco cravings, our mutual love for the middle east, what food we cooked, and how we couldn't wait for the vaccine to come out. We'd even surprise each other with curated playlists. Once he shared his 'most played' playlist with me and I was surprised to see that 7 out of those 10 songs were on my most played as well! This went on for two months and by the end of May, I was back at my own place, which meant we could finally meet… obviously in a safe place.





I'm an extroverted person, but when we were planning our 'first date', I had butterflies. He suggested we meet at Taco Bell for our first date… it was so thoughtful. Finally, on the day Mr. Chocolate King arrived late- he went to another branch! But when I finally did see him, I smiled a smile that matched his.







And then the time just flew-he made fun of how I ate while I gave him shade for making me wait on our first date. We were there for three hours and yet there was so much more to talk about. So after lunch, we went to a nearby brewery that was playing jazz. Before we knew it we started grooving to the music; looking at us, everyone else joined in! It turned out to be such a fun evening after which, he walked me back home, hugged me tight and said, 'I'll call you tomorrow!', and he did!





Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments