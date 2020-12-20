Worldwide waffling





CLOVIS SANGRAIL, the protagonist of the short story "The Feast of Nemesis" (1914), is not in a festive mood. Swamped by Christmas shopping, he suggests that everyone ditch the season of goodwill and instead dedicate a day to "demonstrating your feelings towards people whom you simply loathe". On "Nemesis Day", Clovis suggests, you might sneak into the gardens of your vexatious neighbors and "dig for truffles on their tennis court with a good gardening fork". Even if you don't find truffles, "you would find a great peace, such as no amount of present-giving could ever bestow."











Vice President Mike Pence will receive the coronavirus vaccine Friday morning -- an on-camera event that the Trump administration says is part of federal efforts to build confidence among the public in the vaccine's safety and efficacy. Along with the vice president, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams will be administered the vaccine, which has received emergency use authorization and is being rolled out nationwide. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will also receive the vaccine in a public setting, transition officials told CNN. Biden is likely to be vaccinated next week, while timing for Harris' vaccination is still up in the air.











The US has seen a substantial increase in fatal drug overdoses and set a record for deaths from overdoses in the year that ended in May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday. The worst of the deaths coincide with closures and other measures taken to control the pandemic, the CDC said in a health alert. Data from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) indicates that approximately 81,230 drug overdose deaths occurred in the US in that period.









THE START of 2021 will be difficult for Hungary. After a relatively mild first wave of the covid-19 pandemic in spring 2020, the country's second wave, which started in the late summer, brought a much higher rate of infections as well as more fatalities. The economy will be in the doldrums as the new year dawns. And yet the prime minister, Viktor Orban, will be more firmly in the saddle than at any time since he returned to power in 2010. Frightened by the spectre of a pandemic in a country with a decrepit health-care system, Mr Orban took near-dictatorial powers through a law enacted at the end of March 2020. The law allowed him to rule by decree-bypassing parliament-until the coronavirus crisis is over.



