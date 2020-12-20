What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi Singer-Song writer, Actor, Composer, Model & Teacher Tahsan Rahman Khan posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "You look amazing!!!" Nigar Sultana, fb









Popular Bangladeshi actress, model and producer Jaya Ahsan posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Gorgeous" Jesmin, fb











A photo featuring beautiful nature of a village in Bangladesh was posted on the FB page Fix-Frame Photography Club. The post has already received plenty of reaction. This beautiful snap charmed lots of viewers. "Nice" Saifur Rahman Pathan, fb









Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Siam Ahmed sheared a picture on his FB page with a caption "Behind the scene". The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Love you always Siam Vaiya" Sheikh Farhan Ahmed Arafat , Fb



Leave Your Comments