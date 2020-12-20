Mayor praised for pro-people activites



Mayor Ikramul Haque Titu and Chief Executive Officer Md Anwar Hossain have caught the attention of the city dwellers as a result of various pro-people initiatives of the newly formed Mymensingh City Corporation. In one year, Mayor Titu has brought a radical change in the waste management of Mymensingh City. Legal management of medical waste, production of mixed fertilizers through proper management of sewage, special management of household waste during the Corona period are some of the measures taken by him. Moreover, the city corporation sources said that power generation from waste is going to start very soon in the transformation of Mymensingh city into a city of zero waste.





Another long-felt problem was here waterlogging which is solved by Mayor Titur and Chief Executive Officer Anwar Hossain. The city's waterlogging is much more tolerable with the construction of 16 km of drainage and installation of drainpipes from Mintu College to Bipin Park, Traffic Junction to Maharaja Road. Last year and this year in Mymensingh, there was no outbreak of dengue fever due to local AIDS.







This year too, efforts are being made to control dengue through the formation of technical committees for the eradication of dengue mosquitoes, determination of hotspots and crash programs. In one year of City Corporation, there has been a change in the civil service. Registration of births and deaths, introduction of one stop service in design, and 5 important services such as certificate (character, citizenship, marital, inheritance, annual income tax certificate, landless certificate), trade license, holding tax, service management and online services It's getting easier now.





Mayor Titu provides speed and services through construction of 33 km of roads, construction of 15 km of drains, installation of 24 km of affordable LED lights, regular mobile courts, reception of meritorious students, 100% EPI, road widening, construction of footpaths and beautification activities in a year. The introduction of creativity has given hope to the people of the city.







Mayor Titu said, 'the Mymensingh City Corporation could have gone much further. The Mymensingh City Corporation has not been left out of the economic crisis that has hit the developed countries of the world due to the global epidemic. As a result, like other countries, our development progress has been hampered. However, our coronation is not lacking in development efforts!' Mayor Titu plays a vital role during coronavirus epidemic. 1600 tons food distributed among poor. Besides he also distributed seventy thousand packet foods by his own initiative.







Chief Executive Officer Md Anwar Hossain is working at the risk of coronavirus. He set an imitation vision during covid19 by distributing foods and health care item among poor people. He still works for poor and distress people by providing food and ensuring healthcare.





--- Rofikul Islam, Mymensingh





Leave Your Comments