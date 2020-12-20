Feminism: A feared and failed wor(l)d?





Are you a feminist?







No?







Do you even know what “being a feminist” is like or does even mean?





Not sure? Or don’t care? Already have a lot on your plate?





Me too! Us, too! So, let’s forget that eight letter “F” word and focus on what is really important in life—economics, politics, global warming, migrant crisis, food security, world peace. That is a failed and reconstructed wor(l)d already.





What? You are sensing a tone of sarcasm in my voice? Seriously? I am on your side. I am not a Feminazi, for crying out loud! I do it moderately. I talk about it on Women’s Day; I throw a sharp piece when someone is raped or hacked in public. I play my part.





Oh! I protest! Don’t judge me!





Don’t you dare say I overdo it! I am moderate; I am like you. I am with everyone else.







You smell sarcasm, again? You are imagining it, sister/mister! I am calm. I was calm when someone teased a school going girl on my way to work. I was calm when a shopkeeper called my friend names in an overcrowded shopping mall. I was behaving when you hissed and dissed me, everywhere, every day.







I have never been calmer. I didn’t even blink when you laughingly said not to turn a junior female friend of mine into another me-- a feminist, I presumed. I might even have laughed a bit with you.





Why wouldn’t I? What’s the point in holding tight lips? Am I going to change anything? Has anything changed, yet? Have we lost our minds in the thought that how would our daughters survive in a world where a 5, 10 or 15 year old gets raped every other day? Did we crumble in fear thinking about what monsters our sons might be turning into? Why bother? It’s a problem of the poor and uncultured part of the society; the uneducated, uncivilized ones. Isn’t it?





You think I am implying something? Oh no, please! I am just like you. I just say things; I don’t really mean those! I protest in social media; I shake my head in disappointment; I give “sad” and “crying” emojis when I share others’ posts. I do the dues.





What is the point of wanting equal treatment, you asked, when nature wanted us to be different? Indeed! I totally agree with that. I mean, I don’t want to run shirtless in public, of course. But when I am in public, I just don’t want to be stared at, as if I am naked. I just don’t want to be talked about, touched or groped. I don’t want to be marked as a consumable product only, which one can get and enjoy. Am I asking too much? I am? Okay, I understand.





I am sorry; I didn’t realize my dress was a problem! My apologies! Should I wear three more layers so that you cannot determine if there is even a human being under that pile of clothes, let alone guessing the gender and having signals from it? Or should I wear an invisibility cloak, so that you cannot even see that I am there? Oh! I would love that!







Too much, again? Oh! Sorry! I didn’t realize you actually wanted to see me around you; on your way to work, at workplace, at the streets, at the markets and everywhere else. Then why did you just complain that I should have stayed home? My kind should just stay at home and be homely?





I misread again, my apologies! You see, the world is not something I understand. I wasn’t designed to do that, you know. Whenever I try to perceive it my way, I am told that I am wrong, or exaggerating it. I wasn’t designed the way everyone wants it. I must be a faulty byproduct. That must be it.

You sense sarcasm, again? Oh! My apologies!





Mehnaz Tabassum is an academic, critic and writer

