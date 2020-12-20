'Team will bounce back from collapse'



India captain Virat Kohli says his side will bounce back from being bowled out for 36 - their lowest total ever - in the first Test defeat by Australia.





India will be without Kohli, one of the world's finest batsmen, for the three remaining Tests as he is returning home for the birth of his first child. "I am confident the team is going to bounce back strong," said Kohli, 32.





"A few of the guys are going to realise their true characters and how they can step up for the team."





Resuming on 9-1 in their second innings on the third day of the day-night Test in Adelaide, India were bowled out for the lowest Test total in 65 years. At one stage they lost four wickets with the score on 15 and overall the innings lasted for only 21.2 overs.





Josh Hazlewood took 5-8 and Pat Cummins 4-21, with last man Mohammad Shami retiring hurt after being struck on the arm by the latter. "No-one could make any sense of it," added Kohli. "To be honest there were some good balls but the ball didn't do anything drastic. I think it was the mindset, it was very evident.





"I don't think we have ever had a worse batting performance so we can only go upwards from here." As well as Kohli's departure and the injury to Shami, India are already without pace bowler Ishant Sharma, while batsman Rohit Sharma will miss the second Test in Melbourne, beginning on December 26.



However, despite the obstacles, Kohli remains confident his team can compete with Australia, the team they defeated 2-1 two years ago.





"I definitely would have loved it if we had won this game, with me leaving, but this is Test cricket and anything can happen at any stage," he said.





"Playing at the highest level, there will definitely be collapses again and again and we have to accept our mistakes and understand what we have to work on.





"We don't feel we are vulnerable to getting bowled out so cheaply. I don't think it is anything alarming."



