Remain alert to protect sculptures: DMP chief



In context of the vandalism of two sculptures in Kushtia recently, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam has asked the field level police personnel to remain alert with a view to foiling any attempt to damage sculptures in the city.





He was speaking at a monthly crime conference at Rajarbagh Police lines auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday. DMP chief ordered deployment of plainclothes police members at all sculpture sites and bringing those under CCTV camera surveillance, if necessary. Some unidentified miscreants have vandalised a statue of British revolutionary leader Bagha Jatin on the campus premises of Kaya College in Kushtia's Kumarkhali upazila.





An under-construction sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was also vandalised in the district town on December 5.

Leave Your Comments