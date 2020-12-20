'86% people with handicaps involved in farming'



A total of 86% people with physical and leprosy disabilities in Bangladesh are directly involved in agriculture while income of 88% of farmers with disabilities has been reduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.





The information was revealed during the 'Research Findings Dissemination and Journalist Award Giving Ceremony' at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) complex auditorium in the city on Saturday organized by The Leprosy Mission International - Bangladesh and supported by Bangladesh Krishak League, ICCO-Cooperation and NOREC, reports UNB.





Two studies, titled 'The Role of People with Disabilities in Agriculture' and 'Covid-19 Impacts on the Lives & Livelihoods of People with Disabilities', were conducted between September and December 2020.





Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud was present at the event as the chief guest.





Dr Hasan said it is exemplary when persons with disabilities contribute to agriculture.





"Agriculture is a laborious job, I appreciate persons with disabilities who have been working this excruciating job and contribute to national agricultural production," the minister said.





A total of 210 physically challenged people in 32 upazilas under 16 districts of Bangladesh attended face to face interviews as key respondents in the study.





Of them, 42% were found as the main wage-earning members of the family.





According to the study findings, 62% of persons with disabilities are involved in poultry farming, 52% in livestock rearing, 36% in vegetables farming while 37% people in cultivation.





The study conducted by The Leprosy Mission International - Bangladesh also revealed that only 12.86% farmers with disabilities are government-recognized farmers while the rest of 87.14% farmers with disabilities are deprived of the government services in agriculture sector.





Besides, only 4% of the farmers with disabilities are associated with the agriculture-based committees at union, upazila and district levels and the remaining 98% are not associated with any committee.





The study findings also revealed that 24% farmers with disabilities face problems regarding disable-friendly agricultural equipment.





Meanwhile, 31% of the farmers with disabilities face difficulties in getting agri-loan, while 32% of the farmers with disabilities informed that they have no money or capital to start agriculture despite having the capability.





In response to another question in the quantitative study, 67% of the farmers with disabilities said they need capital assistance, 55% said they should be included in government policy, 51% demanded fertilizer while 48% wanted seed assistance.





