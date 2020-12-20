12 killed as train rams bus in Joypurhat



At least 12 people were killed and four others injured in a collision between a train and a bus in Joypurhat Sadar upazila on Saturday morning.





Police and fire service sources said the accident took place at around 6:55 am, when the Rajshahi-bound 'Uttara' Mail train from Parbatipur ploughed into the Hili-bound passenger bus, leaving ten people dead on the spot and four others injured.





The deceased were identified as Sarwar Hossain (32) and Arifur Rahman Rabbi (34), both are sons of Altaf, a resident of Atul village in Sadar upazila, Ramzan Ali (38), son of Manik from Hichmi village, Saju Mia (28), son of Dudu Qazi from Chakbila village, and Babu (35), son of Gora Mia of Raninagar Bijoykanti village under Naogaon upazila. Superintendent of Police Mohammad Salam Kabir said the rescue operation started soon after the accident tookplace. On information, Joypurhat Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.





Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shariful Islam, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Salam Kabir, Chairman of the District Council and president of the district Awami League Arifur Rahman visited the spot.



The deputy commissioner announced compensation money for the victims and injured.





--- Ataur Rahman, Joypurhat





