Cold wave continues

A mild wave continues across the country. The photo was taken from Joypurhat district on Saturday. -AA



The mild cold wave which has gripped the country may continue several days, said meteorologists.







Night temperature plummeted in Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh Divisions and the regions of Tangail, Srimongol, Faridpur, Jashore and Kushtia on Friday night. Cold winds have caused immense sufferings to the city dwellers. The low-income people are the worst sufferers of the cold weather as they struggle to survive with reduced income.





The onset of cold in the country causes cold related diseases such as fever, common cold and cough. On the other hand, people are buying warm clothes from makeshift markets in the capital. The lowest temperature in the country yesterday was recorded 6.6 degree Celsius in Rajarhat in Rangpur Division. According to the meteorological office, minimum temperature was recorded 6.8 degree Celsius in Tangail, 8 degree in Srimangal, Rajshahi, Ishurdi, Bogura and Jashore, 9 degree in Rangpur and Mymensingh, 7 degree in Sayedpur, and 10 degree in Madaripur.





Senior meteorologist Bazlur Rashid said "The wintry conditions will remain for a few more days. The temperature may not drop further and begin to rise after a couple of days."





The current cold wave is unlikely to turn into a severe one, he said, adding that another cold wave likely to hit the country later this month.





While visiting Dhaka Shishu Hospital at Agargaon in the city, this correspondent found that children were crowding there with fever, cold and cough. One can avoid cold-related diseases by taking some measures, said doctors at the hospital. They advised to wear masks and warm clothes while visiting outside homes. They also advised to drink plenty of water this winter and take bath with warm water for staying safe from cold, cough and even Covid-19.









