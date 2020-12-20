

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said people have boycotted BNP for its negative politics.





He came up with the remarks while virtually addressing the party's Manda upazila unit in Noaogaon district from his official residence in Dhaka on Saturday. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "BNP takes part in elections not to win but to make the polls questionable. The party is digging its own grave by doing so."





About BNP's allegation that the government is trying to make the country devoid of opposition party, Quader said BNP's comments are baseless.





In fact, the government wants a strong and responsible opposition party to strengthen the practice of democracy, he added.





He said there is no crisis in the country rather BNP's politics is going through a massive crisis. BNP's political philosophy is now in a miserable state, he added.





The minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government does not fear any criticism rather it welcomes constructive criticism.





He said the country's economy started rebounding overcoming the negative effects of coronavirus pandemic while the country attained enviable growth. Only BNP could not see any development in the country, he added.





Leave Your Comments