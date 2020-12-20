Religion has no relation with sculptures: Dr. Kamal



Gono Forum President Dr Kamal Hossain has said that religion has no relations with sculptures. He further said that sculptures represent the history and traditions of a country. Dr Kamal Hossain made these remarks while speaking to journalists on Saturday at his residence in the capital's Baily Road.





Dr Kamal Hossain stated, "Bribery, corruption, money laundering and other vices have put Bangladesh in a critical situation. A troublesome political plight is prevailing in the country at this moment. The country's people irrespective of religions and political ideologies will have to work together to overcome

these circumstances."





There is no more misunderstanding inside Gono Forum, Dr Kamal Hossain commented. He informed that their party will hold a press conference on 9 January 2021.





Some other Gono Forum leaders were present at that time including Mostafa Mohsin Montu, Jaglul Haider, Mokabbir Khan, Shafiqullah, Mohsin Rashid and some other party members.





