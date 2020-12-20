Corruption allegations against EC



As many as 42 distinguished citizens in the country have called upon President Abdul Hamid to investigate the allegations of financial irregularities, corruption and misconduct against the Election Commission.





On December 14, Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik sent a letter to the president's office over the matter, which was presented at a virtual press conference on Saturday.





The letter says, the members of the Election Commission have been involved in many serious misconducts and corruption since they took office in February 2017. The letter recommends the formation of a Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to investigate the complaints against the EC under Article 96 of the Constitution.





The letter was signed by Dhaka University Professor Emeritus Serajul Islam Chowdhury, former caretaker government advisers M Hafizuddin Khan, Akbar Ali Khan, Advocate Sultana Kamal, Rasheda K Chowdhury, human rights activist Hamida Hossain, former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder, economist Prof Moinul Islam, human rights activist Khushi Kabir, Central Women's University Vice Chancellor Professor Parveen Hasan, Sujan Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman, former professor of Dhaka University Ahmed Kamal, local government expert Professor Tofail Ahmed, Supreme Court lawyers ZI Khan Panna, Dr Shahdeen Malik, photojournalist Shahidul Alam, Jahangirnagar University Professor Anu Muhammad, economist Ahsan Mansoor, former secretary Abdul Latif Mandal, architect Mobasher Hossain, Executive Director of the Association for Land Reform and Development Shamsul Huda, academician Prof CR Abrar, Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Sara Hossain, environmental lawyer Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Dhaka University Professor Asif Nazrul, Professor Rehnuma Ahmed, Sadhana Artistic Director Lubna Mariam, former Dhaka University professor Akmal Hossain, SOAS University of London Professor Swapan Adnan, Brati's Chief Executive Officer Sharminur, Professor Geetiara Nasrin, BRAC University Professor Firdaus Azim, former banker Syed Abu Naser Bakhtiyar Ahmed, senior journalist Abu Saeed Khan, Golam Mortuza, Dhaka University Professors Robayet Ferdous, andProf Shahnaz Huda, Supreme Court Advocate Jyotirmoy Barua, Director of Clinical Neuroscience Center, Bangladesh Disability Foundation Professor Nayla Zaman Khan, Chief Executive of Nagorik Uddyog Zakir Hossain and human rights activist Nur Khan Liton.





