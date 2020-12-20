India gifts ammo to Bangladesh

Marking Victory Day, India gifts Bangladesh a batch of 120mm mortar shells and other related equipment. -Collected



On the 49th Victory Day on December 16, which marks the liberation of Bangladesh and India's victory over Pakistan, India dispatched a batch of 120mm mortar shells and other related equipment to its neighbor Bangladesh, reports TOI.





Fifty years ago, India must have sent similar gifts to the groups fighting for Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan. Sources say this year's gift was part of a goodwill gesture by the Indian government to Bangladesh. India's war against Pakistan in 1971 played a major role in Bangladesh's independence, and ultimately resulted in Pakistani surrender.





The equipment and ammunition sent this week were made by the ordnance factories. The whole affair was kept low profile due to security reasons. However, sources told TOI that this was not part of any regular export against orders by the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). Rather, it was an initiative from the Indian side on the occasion of Victory Day.





The move is expected to further develop India's ties with the neighboring country in view of the current relations with China, said a source requesting anonymity.





The consignment was sent through the Petrapole border. Though the whole affair was kept under wraps, the customs department is reported to have tweeted bout the smooth export of the two high security consignments. The tweet also mentioned that the director general of OFB had thanked the customs department for the smooth handling.





The 120mm mortar ammunition is used for short range shelling. Ammunition of this caliber has range up to 2 to 7km depending upon the grade.





This comes as a fillip to the OFB, which has lately drawn flak for lack of efficiency, and a proposal has been mooted for corporatizing the entire structure. The unions are opposing the move to corporatize OFB. Both unions and management have agreed to maintain a status quo at present.





Sources said although the current consignment was part of a goodwill gesture between two countries, the ordnance factories have been successfully exporting ammunition to different countries against commercial orders.











