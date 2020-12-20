A memorial to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders at the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka. -AA



Opposing and supporting Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculptures is one of the hot political topics in Bangladesh at this moment.





Two ministers of Bangladesh government are negotiating with the Islamist parties who oppose Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculptures. However, the ruling party Awami League and its likeminded parties have been protesting over the attacks on Bangabandhu's sculptures, reports BBC Bangla.





Most of the leaders of Awami League hold the opinion that compromising over the sculpture issue with the opponents will undermine the secular image of Awami League. As a result now it is still not clear how the dilemma over Bangabandhu's sculptures will be resolved-through negotiations or conflict.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina talked about Bangabandhu's sculptures in her speech which she gave on 16 December. She said, "Some parties have tried to raise questions about Bangabandhu's sculptures. Bangladesh is a country of non-communal spirit. People of all religions of Bangladesh will avail equal opportunities. All circumstances will have to be faced with tolerance."





Some Islamist parties started opposing Bangabandhu's sculptures in November. They held processions and mass gatherings speaking against the sculptures. A sculpture of Bangabandhu was vandalized in Kushtia on 5 December.





Political analyst and Professor of Dhaka University Jinat Huda said that the prevailing situation over Bangabandhu's sculptures has put Awami League in the middle of a big challenge. Awami League will have to overcome this challenge as the party has no other option, she further said. She suggested that Awami League will have to confront the issue adhering to a firm stance keeping in mind the spirit of independence, the values of the Liberation War of 1971 and a progressive attitude.







Hefazat-E-Islam is one of the leading parties which are speaking against sculptures. However, a faction of Hefazat-E-Islam is out of the party at this moment as a result of internal rifts. Awami League may take advantage of the internal dispute of Hefazat-E-Islam, some experts have remarked.

Awami League leaders have meanwhile said that they will not abstain from building up Bangabandhu's sculptures. The ruling party is also thinking about taking legal actions against the opponents of Bangabandhu's sculptures.





Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaq has said that Awami League will not move away from constructing Bangabandhu's sculptures despite negotiations with Islamist parties. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Religious Affairs State Minister Faridul Haque Khan are negotiating with some of the parties who have turned against Bangabandhu's sculptures. Nevertheless, Awami League hierarchy has asserted that no compromise over the sculptures of Bangabandhu will be entertained.





Dr. Abdur Razzaq said, "Awami League believes in secularism since the inception of the party. We have all along made the best of our efforts to uphold secular concepts. At times we had to adopt certain strategies but we have never budged from our principal ideology."





Most of the academic scholars, authors, poets, journalists and intellectuals have heavily protested the vandalism on Bangabandhu's sculptures. They have called upon the government to take up strong initiatives to save and preserve the portraits and sculptures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman all over Bangladesh.





