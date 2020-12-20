Plastic pollution: A threat of an Environment



Plastic pollution is the accumulation of plastic objects and particles in the Earth that adversely affects wildlife, wildlife habitual and humans. Plastics that act as pollutants are categorized into micro debris, mesa debris or macro debris and based on size. Plastic is now killing machine for the world's wildlife. People know the consequences of plastics but they are using it. There are many reasons behind it. First of all, plastics are available and useable in low and middle income countries. Some high income countries are using plastics. It is cheap and easy to find. It used in groceries and markets goods. Second, Factories and other industrial areas use plastics. Moreover, goods are protected by plastics for a long period. Furthermore, it is flexible and used in clothing. That's why, most of the plastics pollution occurred in factories and industrial areas.







Plastic pollution is a global problem. No one exactly knows how long plastic takes to break down, but it is believed to take hundreds or even thousands of years. It is not just the accumulation of plastics that harms the environment- it is also the fragments and toxins released during photo-decomposition that pollute our soil and water. Some plastics are designed to degrade quickly, such as Ox-Degradable and while they may become less noticeable, they are still present in the environment. For example, in ocean environments, plastics fragments are taken in by filter-feeding organisms. So, while some plastic may be degrading quickly, it is still present in the environment. Floating plastic waste that can survive thousands of years in water can serve as a transportation device for invasive species that disrupt habitats.







We, the people of the World should take measure steps to stop plastic pollution. First, we should reduce using plastic in groceries and markets. Second, we can use clothing bags instead of plastic bags. The authorities should put a stop to use plastics. Factories and industrial areas decided to use a limited amount of plastics. As a result, it will not pollute the environment. Moreover, WOSM (World Organization of the Scout Movement) and UNEP started an initiative program named "TIDE TURNER PLASTIC CHALLENGE". This program helps to create plastic free environment. It is for the scouts and adult leaders to complete this challenge. I think this program should be helpful for the World. Recently, Bangladesh Scouts are working in this task and many scouts are participating in this challenge with seriously.







Musabbir Uddin ,Rover -Amra Scout Group







Leave Your Comments