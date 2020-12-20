Mild to moderate cold wave continues













Mild to moderate cold wave that is sweeping over different parts of the country may continue as night and day temperature may fall slightly at places.





The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat in Kurigram district today, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).





The country’s highest temperature was recorded in Teknaf with 29 degree Celsius.





Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the river basins of the country and light to moderate fog may occur at places elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning.





Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.





Mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and the regions of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Srimangal, Jashore, Kushtia, Barishal and Bhola and it may continue.





Night temperature may fall slightly over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country.





Day temperature may fall slightly over the country.

