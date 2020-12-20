Global Covid-19 cases surpass 76.2 million





According to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) a total of 76.2million people have been infected globally and 1,684,816 have died.

The US has recorded 17,649, 057 cases with 316,144 deaths,the highest figures in the world.

The United States reached a record of nearly a quartermillion coronavirus cases reported in 24 hours. An additional 2,814 people diednationwide, pushing the death toll to more than 313,000, reports AP.

Texas on Saturday surpassed 25,000 deaths from thecoronavirus pandemic, the second-highest total in the country.

State health officials reported 272 new deaths due toCOVID-19, bringing Texas’ death toll to 25,226.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 10,004,599 as 25,152 newcases were registered during the past 24 hours as of Sunday morning, said thelatest data from the federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 145,136 as347 COVID-19 patients have died during this period.

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll rose to 186,356 on Sunday after706 more patients died in the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, a total of 50,177 new infections were recorded,bringing the nationwide tally to 7,213,155.

Sao Paulo, the hardest-hit state in the country, hasreported 1,384,100 cases and 45,029 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with403,660 cases and 24,454 deaths, the ministry said.

The Latin American nation has the world's second highestCOVID-19 death toll, only behind the United States, and the third largestcaseload, surpassed only by the United States and India.

Leave Your Comments