Bangladeshi expatriate and his son die in New York of Covid-19

Engineer Khairuzzaman and his son Abul Bashar Panna (From left)





A Bangladeshi-origin engineer and his son in New York has succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Saturday.





Engineer Khairuzzaman and his son Abul Bashar Panna, hailing from Halisohor area in Chattogram, lost their lives to coronavirus within a span of three hours.





They used to live in Brooklyn in the New York state, said Subhasish Barua, a journalist in the US.





With these, a total of seven Bangladeshis died in New York in a week and all of them hailed from Chattogrm.





The United States reached a record of nearly a quarter million coronavirus cases reported in 24 hours. An additional 2,814 people died nationwide, pushing the death toll to more than 313,000, reports AP.









