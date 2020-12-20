Country’s economic situation now good as coronavirus is under control: Minister





Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said the economic situation of the country is good now as the Coronavirus situation is under control here.





"The coronavirus has devastated the world. The economies of those countries where coronavirus has not been controlled are being destroyed. The development of those countries has come to a standstill. But our economic situation is good as Corona situation is under control here,” he said.





The Minister was addressing an introductory meeting of the newly elected committee of the Jila Krira Shangstha and reception of successful players at Manikganj Shaheed Miraj Tapan Stadium on Saturday night.





“The World Food Program (WFP) has projected that about 200 crore people in many countries will face food crisis in due to Covid-19 pandemic. By the grace of Allah, we hope there will be no food crisis in Bangladesh," he added.





Local MP Mamtaz Begum, Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Superintendent of Police Rifat Rahman Shamim, District Awami League President Golam Mohiuddin, among others, spoke on the occasion with Deputy Commissioner MM Ferdous in the chair.





Crests and grants were given to 8 women athletes of the district who won gold medals in Bangladesh Youth Games and Bangabandhu 36th National Junior Athletics Competition.





Bangladesh’s Covid-19 fatalities rose to 7,242 until early Saturday with 25 more deaths in the past 24 hours.





The death rate stood at 1.45%, the Directorate General of Health Services said.





Also, 1,267 new Covid-19 cases were reported at that time, taking the country’s caseload to 499,560.





So far, 435,601 patients – 87.2 % – have recovered.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 7,000 on December 12.

