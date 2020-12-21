The virtual summit: Another step towards developing cooperation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had a virtual meeting with Indian Premier Narendra Modi last week.





The friendship between Bangladesh and India has been further renewed in the virtual summit of the Prime Ministers of two countries. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid great tribute to Sheikh Mujib's memory and an arrangement has been done that Bangabandhu's museum in Dhaka and Indian museum in Delhi will cooperate to maximize the cultural cooperation between the two. Another big achievement of this summit is that a train service will resume between Chilahati of Bangladesh and Haludbari of India near Siliguri after 55 years. It will also be further extended up to Siliguri eventually.





During Pakistan's rule in Bangladesh some important train services between Bangladesh and West Bengal were stopped. This communication disruption was the main cause for the deadlock of trade and essentials between the two countries. How Pakistani rulers tried to cripple the economy of Bangladesh, in the-then East Pakistan is evident in their blunt anti-Indian policy. Before the partition of Bengal, West Bengal was dependent on Bangladeshi jute to run their jute and 'chot' mills which were situated in the West Bengal. Pakistan stopped exporting raw jute to West Bengal and those mills were closed down. Thousands of employees, especially of East Bengal became jobless and East Bengal lost their vast jute market in India. Gradually jute lost its market and production also. The great demand for the golden fibre diminished gradually throughout the world.







Before partition there was mutual economic dependence between the East and West Bengals. The political division would not have harmed the economic life of both parts of Bengal if the economic cooperation continued. But there was blockade not only in the economic but cultural field also. Pakistan government prohibited Bangla books, films etc. from West Bengal and Delhi. They almost established a cultural Berlin Wall between the East and West Bengals. After partition, Hamidul Huq Chowdhury became the first finance minister of East Pakistan Government. Though in later life he became a stooge of the Pakistan Military Junta, after the division of India, when he became the first finance minister of East Pakistan, he was aware of the necessity of the vital economic link between East and West Bengal. He did not cooperate with central government's policy to isolate the East from the West Bengal economically and for that reason he was dismissed from the ministry on a false case of corruption.





When Sheikh Mujib was minister of trade and commerce in the Ataur Rahman Government, he took special steps to reestablish the trade and cultural relations between East Pakistan and West Bengal. He set out a policy to import a limited number of Bangla films from Kolkata and also took the first step to establish a film development corporation in Dhaka to produce Bangla films. In a press conference he said, 'I don't want to see Hindi and now the Urdu films from Lahore to flood our land and pollute its culture". He not only established a film development corporation, but he helped many new film producers to produce Bangla films also.







After independence again it was Sheikh Mujib who broke the cultural Berlin wall between Dhaka and Kolkata and established the trade link which revitalised the economy of both the countries. After the killing of Bangabandhu, the defeated forces of 71 took over the power and started pursuing Pakistan's policy to thwart the cultural and economic relation with India again. It did not help to boost up the economic progress of Bangladesh. The vicious anti-Indian policy of the last BNP and Jamaat government has polluted the political relation between the two countries and encouraged communal forces to raise their heads. It was the pet theory of BNP and Jamaat that anyone who wanted to develop the common cultural and economic bonds between the two were dubbed as Indian agents or the 'dalal' of Hindus.





After 21 years Sheikh Hasina came to power. She boldly denounced the anti-Indian policies of the previous governments to establish a strong political, cultural and economic relation with India. The social intercourse between the people of the two countries has helped the two governments to settle many disputes mutually. The great Farraka treaty provided Bangladesh with necessary water and different trade pacts boosted our economy. Sheikh Hasina very skilfully kept relation with both past Congress and present BJP government. The BNP and Jamaat government was conducting a proxy war against India by allowing Pakistan's military government to establish their military base in the hill tracts area to help Indian tribal people to run a gureilla war against Delhi.







Hasina government closed these bases and saved India from great trouble. The present BJP government is also maintaining a deep friendly relation with Hasina government for that. I need not discuss elaborately how many financial and other treaties were made by Hasina with the Government of India. The delicate problem of Teesta is going to be solved very soon as assured by the Delhi ambassador in Dhaka recently. The marking of the land border, the settling of the dispute of enclaves, and India's investment in various development projects of Bangladesh were achieved. Still there are many issues between the two countries. If the present friendly, political relationships continue these could be expected to be solved soon.





According to our foreign minister, Abdul Momen, in this virtual summit the two leaders discussed about distribution of water of the same rivers, stopping killings in the border, the trade deficit, communication, and electricity and Rohingya issues with positive outlook. The seven agreement was signed for cooperation in trade fuel, and agriculture sectors. About the Rohingya problem Indian government has assured that they will pursue Myanmar to settle the dispute by asking them to take back their citizens. India's attitude towards the Rohingya problem is vital for Bangladesh.







India is the big neighbour of both Bangladesh and Myanmar. It has big interest in Myanmar also. So it is difficult for India to give outright support to Bangladesh. But in this virtual summit Sheikh Hasina was assured that they will try their best to settle this dispute with Myanmar peacefully. Delhi said that they give great importance to their friendship with Bangladesh. Dhaka-Delhi relationship is of great importance for the subcontinent. We congratulate both Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi to have developed this friendship keeping the greater interest of the subcontinent in their minds.



The writer is a prominent journalist based in the United Kingdom.



