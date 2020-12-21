Painful tale of my freedom fighter friend





Some of you may know that my late father had been a Shaheed of our Great War of Liberation. Since he was socially well known in Chattogram in Pakistani era, it was a sensational event. Many condolence meetings were held after the Liberation of the country, many letters consoling our family and promising support came from Government, Semi Government and many quarters. My mother received a cheque and a touchy letter signed by none other than Bangabandhu himself. The name of our lane where we lived was changed in the name of my Shaheed father. But with the passage of time, slowly everything went into oblivion. The place where my father was buried is included in the list of National Boddhyobhumi. I have a document that our Muktijuddha Ministry has sanctioned Tk 35 lacs for construction of a Monument there. I have also gathered that the money has been handed over to LGRD for the work to be executed. In the same list, quite a few Boddhyobhumis are included. I am not aware what happened to the others but at Nanupur in Fatickchhari that work has not yet been taken up. Several of my inquiries yielded no result due to perhaps red tape as we call it.





Fortunately thanks to the enthusiasm of some local Freedom Fighters and progressive pro Bangladesh people, Chattogram Zilla Parishad has taken up a project to build a Shaheed monument in remembrance of all the Shaheeds of Fatickchhari upazilla. It is coming up and hopefully will be inaugurated soon. Kudos to the initiators and organizers. Except for this, I find the sacrifice of life of my Father is rarely remembered except in the family circle. Similar is the case with almost all of the 3 million Shaheeds. People tend to forget it as part of old history. We find many people who are even reluctant to condemn the heinous Pakis for these mindless killings that tantamount to Genocide. It bleeds......Oh Dear.... It bleeds.





Today, I actually intend to share with you not my own family's experience. I would deal with another heroic and at the same time painful story of a dear friend of mine: Mufti Mohammad Quased.





In my college and early university life I started loving chess and used to spend a lot of time after the game. Before that in erstwhile East Pakistan, it was a game meant for elderly. If my memory does not fail me one Mr K M Shakoor was the reigning champion of E Pak for several years. But ours was the time when youngsters took over. Incidentally, myself being an enthusiast was close to almost all the upcoming young players. Kazi Sadeque Hasan and Mufti Quased were best among the younger generation players. Fortunately for me, I happened to be close to both of them. With Kazi Sadeque in Chittagong who was one year my junior and with Mufti Bhai when I got admitted to BUET (then EPUET). We used to play a lot and study all different moves from different chess books, many of them of Russian origin. In those days USSR was leading the world in chess and were far ahead of any other country. Tigran Petrosyan and Boris Spassky were the world leaders. American Bobby Fischer was knocking at the door. Here in our country Mr Shakoor was dislodged in the E Pak championship by Kazi Sadeque and my other friend Mufti Quased became the Runner up. These two ranks remained unchanged for about two years in all the inter provincial competitions held during those days. I had the privileged of playing in most of those tournaments. This went on upto the tumultuous days of our pre liberation war students' agitations and preparation for Freedom struggle.





One thing I must mention here that I have played innumerable times with these two great chess giants. Only a handful of times I could achieve a draw and only one/two wins in may be a few hundred. By I never had any regret. Both were real chess genius and I am sure they could have become Grandmasters at ease. But alas! Fate written for them was different. Both were brutally murdered by the Paki occupational forces and their local collaborators and did not live long enough to breath in the free and independent Bangladesh. Sadeque was apprehended by the Paks and later annihilated in Chittagong. We will discuss his case on a different occasion. Today let us peruse ourselves about valiant son of our soil Mufti Quased.





He was one of the 10 children of Mr Wahid,the then Secretary of Mymensingh Municipality . He was the eldest amongst the living brothers since his elder one expired prematurely. While he was a student of class 6 in Mymensingh Zilla School, Anwar Hossain (Prof Anwar Hossain the younger brother of Col Taher) became his class mate and a close friend. Prof Anwar has remembered him fondly in a write up few years ago. Mufti Bhai was a brilliant student no doubt but was a leading naughty one at the same time. He was always adventurous and chivalrous. Was also an avid reader of thrillers like Mohon, Bahram, Masud Rana et al. Once two of such adventurous groups of the school fought heavily, caught red handed and were rusticated. Guardians appeared, held discussion with authorities, apologized properly and the ousted students were taken in. But our Mufti Bhai was different. He decided not to go back to this school. Rather he engaged in getting special private lessons for Cadet College admission test.







He did it well, cleared the test and next session, he was a proud student of Fauzderhat Cadet College. As all of us know Cadet College life makes a boy hardy and trains him/her in various subjects or disciplines. His base as a fighter got its foundation here. On successful completion of HSC exam from FCC he got admitted to EPUET and here his development as a good student, chess player, violinist and political activist took place simultaneously. He was a determined, dedicated and disciplined person. His discipline would only be disturbed at times due to his game of chess. At times he would fall behind in his engineering assignments due to chess but used to work overtime to fulfill it. When I went to EPUET as a first year student in 1970 he was already a 3rd year student. I lived in Ahsanullah Hall and he, if I am not mistaken, used to live in current Titumir Hall. We found each other quickly and used to play often in either of our halls about results I have written earlier but that did not deter us from playing again and again and learning different classical and new unconventional moves. Kazi from Chittagong always kept liaison with us. Dr Quazi Motahar Hossain our National Professor and Insurance Guru of Chittagong S Z Mansur always provided us inspiration and tried to convince us and others that chess was more of a game for the youth rather than for the elderly as was thought earlier.





As the year 1970 was coming to an end and our War of Liberation was going to start everyone could read the writings on the wall. Devastating Cyclone in the south of E Pak and the rulers' total incompetence in handling it, absolute win of Awami League in the National election( in reply to deception and oppression of the eastern wing of Pakistan by the western), delay dallying in transfer of power all led to one conclusion. We have to fight for our rights. We no longer played much chess. Rather were more engrossed in thinking, preparing and discussing about the inevitable in everyone's own way. I always found Mufti Bhai resolute in his thoughts. Thus came March and on 7March1971 Bangabandhu's Epic of a political lecture came at the then Race course (Suhrawardy Uddyan now). Both me and Mufti Bhai were present there. On the 8th U left for Chittagong on piecemeal basis by truck, boat, rickshaw, baby taxi, whatever I got for each sector. No regular transport was available. Mufti Bhai also left for Mymensingh one of those days. He said that he got his message what to do by the 7th March address of Bangabandhu.







(To be continued…)



