DESCO celebrates Victory Day

Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO) organized an exchange meeting and hoisted the national flag of Bangladesh on the occasion of the great Victory Day recently. Engr Md Kausar Ameer Ali, Managing Director of DESCO presided over the program organized in this regard at the auditorium of its training and development department.







Executive Directors along with Md Saiful Islam, Executive Director (Finance and Accounts) and Additional Secretary of the Government of People's Republic of Bangladesh and other officials of the DESCO participated in this program. A doa mahfil was organized for the salvation of the departed souls of the Father of Nation and their family members and the freedom fighters of liberation war.

