Gunners woes continue



Arsenal's dreadful Premier League season continued with a 2-1 defeat to resurgent Everton at Goodison Park leaving the Gunners five points above the relegation zone.





Colombian Yerry Mina grabbed the winner with a header from a corner on the stroke of halftime after a Nicolas Pepe penalty had brought the Gunners level following Everton's opener from a Rob Holding own goal. Everton move up to second place after their third straight win, following victories over Chelsea and Leicester that has seen them recapture their early season form.





The Merseysiders lost four times in October and November but are unbeaten in four games and back in the hunt at the top of the table. "We did very well in the last few games. Brilliant performances and fantastic results. We have shown more consistency," said Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti."This season we started well, then we had a difficult moment, but right now I'm really pleased," said the Italian, who marked his first year in charge of the side.





--- Reuters

