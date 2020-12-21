Kiwis ease to T20 series win over Pakistan

New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert celebrates his match-winning fifty during the second Twenty20 against Pakistan in Hamilton on Sunday. -NZC



Tim Seifert's 84 not out trumped an unbeaten 99 by Mohammed Hafeez as New Zealand claimed the second Twenty20 against Pakistan by nine wickets in Hamilton on Sunday to take the series with a game to spare. New Zealand chased down Pakistan's 163 for six with four balls to spare. Kane Williamson, back in the side after paternity leave, hit the winning runs to be not out 57. The Black Caps won the first match in the three-match series by five wickets with seven balls remaining.







Opener Seifert batted through the innings and although denied a century because of the quality of his partners, he did match his career-best 84 against India last year. He put on 35 for the first wicket with Martin Guptill, who was out for 21, and shared in a 129-run stand with Williamson. The 40-year-old Hafeez, however, was almost on his own for Pakistan with a career-best 99. Mohammad Rizwan's 22 was the next best score. Hafeez made up for his first-ball dismissal in game one with a rollicking 57-ball display in which he belted 10 fours and five sixes. Tim Southee was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with four for 21.





--- AFP, Hamilton

