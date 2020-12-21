Big boost to make in India



The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in its meeting, recently held under the Chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved Capital Acquisition proposals of various weapons, platforms, equipment and systems required by Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force at an approximate overall cost of Rs. 28,000 crore. This is the first meeting of the DAC under the new administration of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 and these are the first set of Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) accorded with majority AoNs being conferred in the highest categorization of buy instruments made in India. 6 of the 7 proposals, that is, Rs 27,000 crore out of Rs 28,000 crore for which AoNs were granted will be sourced from the Indian industry to give a boost to the "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives of the Indian government.







Acquisition proposals approved include the DRDO designed and developed Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Systems for the Indian Air Force, Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Indian Navy and Modular Bridges for the Indian Army.





