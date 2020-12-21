Manzur-E-Mawla dies



Manzur-E-Mawla, a poet and former Director General of Bangla Academy, passed away in a hospital in Dhaka yesterday at the age of 80 years.





He breathed his last at the capital's United Hospital at 11 am on Sunday, according to Bangla Academy's Public Relations Department.





Manzur-E-Mawla was admitted in the hospital on December 5 after being diagnosed with Covid 19. His family members will carry out his burial and funeral prayers, Bangla Academy officials told media. Manzur-E-Mawla was born in Brahmanbaria.





Manzur-E-Mawla had served as secretary in different government portfolios. 'Amar Ekushey Boi Mela,' the longest running book festival in the world, was launched during his three-year tenure at Bangla Academy.





Besides renovating the historic Burdwan building, hosting the first national folklore workshop, giving fellowships to folklorists like Aroj Ali Matubbar and Khoda Baksh Sai, Manzur-E-Mawla played dynamic roles in publishing books on the history of Bengali literature, Davidson's Medicine and Anisuzzaman's old Bangla prose.





