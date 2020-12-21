P K Halder has 70-80 girlfriends!



Prashanta Kumar Halder alias P K Halder, who is accused of embezzling and laundering more than Taka 3,500 crore, has some 70-80 girlfriends and crores of taka has been transacted in their accounts.





The eye-popping information has been unearthed by the Anti-Corruption Commission- ACC. Khurshid Alam Khan, lawyer of the anti-graft body, made it public while responding to journalists on Sunday.





''If found guilty, all girlfriends of P K Halder would be made accused in lawsuits,'' he added.





Khurshid Alam Khan went on to say, ''An arrest warrant has been sent to the Interpol via the Home Ministry to detain P K Halder.''





He has been absconding abroad after allegedly embezzled more than Taka 3,500 crore form different financial institutions.





Several weeks back, P K Halder filed a petition with the High Court seeking legal protection as he wanted to return to Bangladesh to pay back the embezzled money. But the court denied it. There is no clear information about his whereabouts. However, there is a humming that he is staying in Canada.

