'Conspirators won't escape if Hefazat rises'

As many as 28 leading ulema-mashayekh of the country have strongly condemned the filing of a murder case against leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam over the death of former Hefazat ameer Ahmad Shafi.





In a statement signed on Sunday by Hefazat-e-Islam Joint Secretary General Mowlana Fazlul Karim Kasemi, they said, "If Hefazat rises, conspirators won't find places to flee."





In the statement, the ulemas said, "On behalf of Allama Shafi, his eldest son and teachers of Hathazari Moyeenul Islam Madrasa gave statements before country's people through media over natural death of former Hefazat ameer. But a vested quarter has filed a false case against leading alem-ulemas of the country with a view to creating an unstable situation in the country and implementing the agenda of hidden forces."





They demanded immediate withdrawal of the case and finding out the conspirators.





The signatories are: Allama Mohibullah Babunagari, Allama Junayed Babunagari, Allama Mufti Abdus Salam Chatgami, Allama Shayekh Ahmed (Hathazari), Allama Nurul Islam, Allama Ataullah Hafezzi, Allama Shayekh Zia Uddin, Allama Abdul Hamid, Mowlana Mohammad Ishaque, Allama Abul Kalam, Mowlana Salah Uddin Nanupuri, Mowlana Noman Fayezi, Allama Nurul Islam Adib, Mowlana Mahfuzul Haque, Mowlana Nurul Islam Olipuri, Mowlana Abdur Rab Yusufi, Mowlana Bahauddin Zakaria, Mowlana Hafez Nazmul Hasan, Mufti Habibur Rahman, Mowlana Junayed Al Habib, Mowlana Arshad Rahmani, Mowlana Abdul Awal, Mowlana Advocate Abdur Rakib, Mowlana Khaled Saifullah, Mowlana Abdur Rahman Hafezzi, Mowlana Obaidullah Faruque, Mowlana Ismail Nurpuri, Mowlana Faizullah Sandwipi.

Leave Your Comments