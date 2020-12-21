10 great Christmas songs



The festivities of Merry Christmas would remain incomplete without songs. Here is a list of ten amazing Christmas songs, reports Deutsche Welle (DW).





1. The first Christmas song on the list is "All I Want for Christmas Is You". This song earned 6 crore dollars as royalty up to 2017.





2. The second Christmas song on the list is "Last Christmas". It is one of the most famous songs as far as Christmas is concerned. It hit the market in 1984.





3. The third Christmas song on the list is "Wonderful Dream". The singer of this song Melani Thornton started her singing career in Germany. She died in a plane crash in 2001.





4. The fourth Christmas song on the list is "Driving Home for Christmas" by British singer Chris Rea. People who cannot go back home this Christmas will certainly find this song a sad one.





5. The fifth Christmas song on the list is "Merry Christmas Everyone" by Shakin Stevens. Shakin Stevens sang this song for the first time in 1985.





6. The sixth Christmas song on the list is "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" by Perry Corno and Bing Cosby. It was first released in 1950.





7. The seventh Christmas song on the list is "Wonderful Christmas Time" by Paul McCartney. This song was released in 1979.





8. The eighth Christmas song on the list is "Happy Christmas (War Is Over") by John Lennon. He first sang this song in 1971.





9. The ninth Christmas song on the list is "Santa Tell Me" by American singer Ariana Grande.





10.The tenth Christmas song on the list is "In Dear Vinechtsbackers '. It's a German song by German singer Ralph Sukovsky.

