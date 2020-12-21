'BNP keeps secret ties with anti-liberation forces'



Awami League General Secretary has said that BNP maintains secret ties with anti-liberation forces. He was addressing a press conference at his secretariat office in the city on Sunday. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "BNP is gradually becoming isolated from people as it has turned into the spokesperson of anti-liberation forces." About the serving of show cause notice on BNP Vice-Chairman Maj (Retd) Hafizuddin Ahmed by the party, Quader said serving show cause notice on a gallantry-award-recipient freedom fighter for telling the truth is an insult to the Liberation War and freedom fighters.





The AL general secretary said though BNP always talks about democracy, the party is completely an undemocratic one.The people do not believe that the party which doesn't practice democracy inside it could be able to keep democratic values in running the state.Because of the negative politics, the party doesn't get any public support while their leadership has multiple divisions in opinions, he added.







