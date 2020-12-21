'India wants quick, safe return of Rohingyas'



India wants quick, sustainable and safe return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar, said Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami. The Indian envoy was addressing a views-exchange meeting with journalists in Chattogram on Sunday. Doraiswami said, "India has the same view as Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue."





Over one million Rohingya people have taken shelter in Bangladesh being persecuted in Myanmar.Doraiswami praised Bangladesh for sheltering the refugees and reiterated India's support for their repatriation.He said the repatriation is also needed for Bangladesh's socio-economic development.





About border killings, Doraiswami said, "Illegal activities at the borders lead to most of the accidents," he said and added that 95 percent of the shootings occur on the Indian side of the border and 87 percent after 10pm when incidents of trespassing take place.He thinks steps should be taken so that the border people can earn money in legal ways.Doraiswami praised Chattogram as the "world's gateway for trade for four centuries".





--- Chanchal Dasgupta, AA

Leave Your Comments