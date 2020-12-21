Banking sector in bad shape



The banking sector of Bangladesh is in a bad shape according to financial sources and economists. Banks cannot term anyone as a defaulter in light of Bangladesh Bank's instructions due to the outbreak of ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, banks are not being able to recover loans from defaulters for the same reason. Some senior bankers have told media on condition of anonymity that the country's banks would fall into an insurmountable abyss after the end of Covid 19. Sources affiliated with the financial turf have informed that the true extent of defaulted loans is over 2 trillion taka though official figures show a smaller amount.





Ahsan H. Mansur, Executive Director of Policy Research Institute and Chairman of BRAC Bank said that withdrawing the obligation of keeping provision for banks was a wrong decision. Banks should have preserved provisions.







Provisions will be required while banks will be trying to recover defaulted loans, he further said.Loans of 10 lakh 11 thousand 828 crore taka were distributed till December 2019. Out of this amount 94 thousand 331 crore taka became defaulted. It was 9.32% of the total distributed loans.





The government gave a special privilege to loan defaulters in May 2019 by allowing them to pay back their loans through a 2% down payment facility over a period of ten years at 9% loan interest rate. Defaulted loans of around 30 thousand crore taka have been rescheduled till March 2020 under this arrangement.





Around 75 thousand crore taka of defaulted loans were rescheduled in 2019. Moreover, banks have written off defaulted loans of nearly 50 thousand crore taka till March 2020.Influential loan defaulters get stay order on their defaulted loans and thus they skip the defaulter status. The authorities concerned have not yet unfolded the names and particulars of top borrowers.





Financial experts have said that corruption and irregularities in the banking and financial sectors have all the likelihood to heavily affect the country's economy. Financial scholars have commented that the regulatory authorities including Bangladesh Bank could not do their duty properly which is why the load of defaulted loans is getting heavier day by day.





Bangladesh Bank's information shows that the number of losing branches has increased of state-run banks like Sonali Bank, Agrani Bank, Janata Bank and Rupali Bank. Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank is facing the worst situation. This bank's 246 branches out of 383 branches are counting losses.





Sonali Bank was asked to recover defaulted loans of 250 crore taka this year but this bank has been able to recover only 5 crore taka till June 2020. The number of losing branches of Sonali Bank has mounted from 27 to 50. Janata Bank was asked to recover defaulted loans of 1 thousand crore taka but this bank has been able to recover only 2.5 crore taka. Janata Bank's losing branches have increased from 50 to 79. Agrani Bank aimed to recover 200 crore taka of defaulted loans but it has been able to recover only 6.5 crore taka. Agrani Bank's losing branches have gone up from 18 to 78.





Rupali Bank targeted to recover 350 crore taka of defaulted loans but it has been able to recover only 1.5 crore taka. This bank's losing branches have escalated from 11 to 16.





Former adviser to caretaker government Dr. Wahid Uddin Mahmud told The Asian Age, "The authorities concerned should work hard to constitute good governance and accountability in the banking sector. At the same time it is essential to keep banks away from political influence."Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled said, "The central bank and other regulatory institutions should carry out firm and uncompromising drive to recover defaulted loans to sustain the country's banking sector."





Dr. Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of World Bank, Dhaka Office said, "The regulatory authorities should not compromise with any bank or financial institution in case of graft and anomalies."'Professor Anu Muhammad, Jahangirnagar University told The Asian Age, "Unbarred corruption and loan rackets are responsible for the rampaged plight of the banks of Bangladesh."





