Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc: Global cases top 76.7 million





As the Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc worldwide, the total caseload reached 76,789,781 as of Monday morning and the death toll mounted to 1,692, 578, according to the Johns Hopkins University.





The virus is surging in many regions and countries that had apparent success in suppressing initial outbreaks are also seeing infections rise again.





The US has recorded 17,840,000 cases while the death toll from Covid-19 surpassed 317,667 on Monday.





The United States added a record of nearly a quarter million coronavirus cases in the past day, reports AP.





Health experts say the record could increase as cases surge in various parts of the country and health care systems struggle to keep up.





In India, the health authorities registered 10,031,223 as 26,624 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry.





According to the data, the death toll mounted to 145,477 as 341 more COVID-19 patients died since Saturday morning.





Brazil's health ministry reported 408 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the country to 186,764 till Monday morning.





During the same period, another 25,445 cases were registered, bringing the national tally to 7,238,600.





Brazil ranks third in the world in the number of confirmed cases, behind the United States and India.





Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh’s Covid-19 fatalities rose to 7,280 until early Sunday with 38 more deaths from the virus





Also, 1,153 new cases were reported at that time, taking the country’s caseload to 500,713.





The death rate now stands at 1.45%, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.





The country reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26.





The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 7,000 on December 12.

