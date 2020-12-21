19 Bangladeshis return after serving jail term in India









The returnees are- Marium Khatun, 20, Fatima Aktar, 22, Khadiza Parvin, 23, Sonia Begum, 23, Shefali Khatun, 30, Sharmin Khatun, 18, Rima Begum, 18, Taniya Khanam, 20, Rahima Khatun, 21, Nasrin, 19, Beuty Khatun, 20, Ruma Begum, 21, Romena Khanam, 22, Silpi Begum, 23, Asma, 20, Poly Khanam, 22, Afroza Khatun, 23, Azadul Islam, 21, and Rubel Rana, 23.





Mohsin Hossain Khan, officer-in-charge of Benapole Immigration Police, said they illegally went to India two and half years ago with the help of human smugglers looking for good jobs.









Indian police arrested them from Mumbai and a court sentenced them to two years in jail.









Indian police handed them over to Benapole Immigration after their jail term ended.









Later, they were handed over to Benapole Port Police Station.

