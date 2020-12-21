Biman suspends all flights to Saudi Arabia for a week









Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended all its flights to Saudi Arabia for one week from Monday as the Saudi government has suspended all international flights over the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus.





All flights to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended for one week as the Saudi Arabia government imposed a restriction, said Tahera Khandaker, deputy general manager (media) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.





All the passengers will be informed about the schedule of the flights later.





Biman operates 21 flights weekly to four destinations - Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah.





Besides, the government has decided to suspend the flight operation of airlines that will carry passengers without Covid-19 negative certificates as part of its initiative to curb the spread of coronavirus.





Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman told UNB that they have asked all airlines to refrain from carrying Covid-19 patients but six coronavirus patients were found boarding the Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Saudi Arabia.





On June 16, flight operations on international routes from Bangladesh resumed after over two months of suspension.





On June 1, Civil Aviation authority permitted operation of all domestic flights maintaining social distancing and following health guidelines.

