Bangabandhu Centre opened in South Africa









Bangladesh High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa has opened a “Bangabandhu Centre” recently as the government has taken various steps to brand Bangladesh positively through establishment of such centers across the world.





The Bangabandhu Centre was made based on a library having a rich collection of over 400 books including on life and achievements of Bangabandhu written both in Bangla and English, said the High Commission on Monday.





Bangladesh has so far opened Bangabandhu Corners in 68 Missions of 78 Missions abroad as the government says Bangladesh and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are inseparable.





The government wants to change the wrong perception about Bangladesh completely and wants to help the world know that Bangladesh is a land of opportunities with its vibrant economy.





Bangladesh is celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which will continue till December 2021; and will celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation in 2021.

Leave Your Comments