FFs reception program: Sheuly Azad MP defuses confusion

Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad, a ruling party lawmaker reserved for women, has defused the confusion over a photo posted on social media regarding a reception program for valiant freedom fighters in Ashuganj upazila of Brahmanbaria on Saturday.







In a statement, Sheuly Azad MP said, “I attended as chief guest at the reception program for valiant freedom fighters, organized by Sharifpur Union Parishad in Ashuganj upazila marking Victory Day. Some 43 FFs- 31 alive and the rest are late- were conferred reception. I don’t personally know the freedom fighters and their party affiliations. But some people have made it an issue on social media.”







“If something wrong happened, the organizers and Sharifpur Union Muktijoddha Sangsad which provided the list of the FFs, will be held responsible. I think all confusions will be defused through my statement,” she further said.

