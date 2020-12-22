Clash of globalization and nationalism





The term globalization and its benefits seemed to have been satisfying all parts of the world with a global identity and bringing solace to all as being part of the global village.Ever since the globalization process became popular and accepted by nations across the globe, cultural boundaries between nations had almost diminished and created passion for replication of the culture of the west by all other parts of the world to harmonise with global progress. International trade, international financial service, Internet, English, Entertainment, International sports, etc, have broken national boundaries to establish the reign of globalization,no mattereven if it inflicts injury at the national sovereignty, cultural or religious identity.





Cross cultural migration at one hand and down classed citizen hood of the immigrants on the hand smouldered cultural or religious grievances in the mind of the people across the world.Clash between races, colours and creed are all pointing fingers to globalization that had not only hurt weaker nations economically but also both stronger and weaker nations culturally and in the line of faith.Inter or intra-statefights seen atvarious parts of the world for last few decadesare all perceived to have stemmed from this process of globalization.





Like globalization, the evolution of 'nation state' has germs in itself to create social and cultural division. The purpose of the evolution of nation state was to define geography of community of common descent.The idea of secular nationalism evolved in the process to deny the role of theological governance during renaissance and enlightenment movement in Europe. Over the course of history, the secularism have been established as a global political ideals in the rest of the world initially through colonial imperialism and strongly now by globalization. What occurred through the evolution of nation state and secular nationalism is nothing but denial of collective identity in specific geographic boundary and privatization of religion to aggrieve a section of people living in the same national boundary in either being from the minority of colour or creed. Again, with the high pronounced globalization, even the national identity do fade due to global economic and cultural imperialism.







Brexit, inadequate assistance to Greece in its economic crisis by the European Union, Trump's slogan of 'America first'and recent move of Italy to join Chinese 'Belt and Road' initiative portray that the western countries, the protagonists of globalization and nationalism,arethemselves aggrieved from their own imperial agenda. Their perceived grievances are much from the socio-political ideologies than from the religion. The call of the sovereign nation state, nationalism and secular nationalism narrowed space for human race to cohabit regardless of the race, colour and creed.







The concept of nationalism or secular nationalism barred materialization of dreams and aspiration of people of different race and colour to germinate conflicts and give birth to constant grievances. If the minorities, which are mostly of religious minorities, aggrieved of social and political alienation by the larger group take the path of extremism; yet they are linked to religious extremism. The political, cultural and social components of the causes of extremism born out of these conflicts are either concealed or not allowed enough media focus.





Similarly, the other mission of globalization didn't always equally distribute the political and economic fruits to alland thus helped germinate political and economic deprivation of some group or countries. Globalization caused the cultural dilution to not only threaten national identities in countries like Europe but threatenedthe racial imperialism. This eventually helped spawn ultra-nationalism or xenophobia to bring success to unabashedly racist right wing political parties in many countries of Europe.Violence against the minorities in these countries are not insignificant but rarely under spotlight. The recent rise of religious extremism as portrayed by west controlled global media is nothing but the fall out of the grievance and deprivation of the nationalism, secular-nationalism and globalization.





What needs to be seen is if it is religion that fails to accommodate all race and colour to live under common social structure, or it is secular political environment that spreads the hate game between various races, colour and faith group to squeeze place for peaceful living is to be weighed. Unless, the global community or national unity determines its power on which it rests will continue to boil up and volcanize small or larger group smaller to bigger crises.





Recentsocio-cultural heat in France occurs due to one quarter of people attacking on the religious sentiment of other feeling cultural threat, while the other volcanizing it to an untameable furies choosing extreme path to redress internal grievances. Political theorists broadly narrate these kinds of crises to origin from the nexus of political, military, economic, media and religious interests. But most of these theorists broadly vest responsibilities primarily to religious zealotry. Undeniable, that there areviolence carried out in the name of religious radicalism significantly in last few decades.





Violence carried out in last hundred years in the name of secularist ideologies like fascism, Nazism, Maoism, Stalinism or Darwinism are much higher than what is seen in recent violence caused by religious radicalism after the onset of globalisation.Regular killings in Syria, Afghanistan, Kashmir, or for that matter the genocide in Rakhine state of Myanmar doesn't move the global conscience or stimulate the media to cover that as anything more than routine. Each of the government or patron of the aforementioned countries do not term these as religious rather political problem of international ramification.







Under this challenging environment, champion of globalization are confounded as to how to grab the benefit of global economy, enjoy the cultural imperialism, while keep extremism at bay without looking at the source of it andseal off. Ultra-nationalists, at the same time, believe that uniqueness of culture must be maintained for racial supremacy and allow narrower space to other culturalminorities to live as subjugated class only.







Imperial vision of globalization doesn't like boundaries to establish economic and cultural supremacy, while the champions of religion denies national boundaries to spread in unstoppable pace against the secular vision of globalization.The big question is - how the process of globalization could be reversed and concept of nation state changed to new social, economic and political identity for peaceful and harmonious life for all race under any colour and creed.





