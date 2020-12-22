Lahore 1940 . . . Dhaka 1971





On March 23, 1940, the All India Muslim League officially expressed the view at its session in Lahore that India comprised two nations, Hindus and Muslims, and that these two 'nations' could not be part of the same country, could not inter-dine, could not intermarry. That was the precise feeling of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the very westernised lawyer who by 1940 had reinvented himself as a champion of the Muslims of the subcontinent and from that vantage point had drawn the conclusion that India, in the interest of its two distinct 'nations', needed to go through geographical and political vivisection.





It was thus that a so-called two-nation theory came to pass. Muslims in the west and north-west as well as the east of India, it was put across in so much sophistry, were entitled to their independent states, which states would go by the name 'Pakistan'. The Pakistan resolution, for so it came to be known, made the point that independent states, to the east and to the west, would be set up for the Muslims of India. The rest of the country, in the centre, would belong to the Hindu 'nation', as Jinnah would have it.







For the future founder of Pakistan, there did not seem to be any place for India to exist any more. He had in mind Pakistan and Hindustan, which was his way of suggesting that if there were to be a Muslim state, there naturally would be the other side of the coin in the form of a Hindu state. He ignored or dismissed the notion that unlike Pakistan, India was set on a path of secular nationhood. In his remarks on the eve of Partition in 1947, Jinnah wished Hindustan well. He pointedly held himself aloof from any mention of India. Bigotry was in the ascendant.





The Pakistan Resolution has since its formulation and adoption been a subject of controversy for the people of the subcontinent. For one thing, the validity of the argument of Muslims being a nation has never been proved, for obvious historical and logical reasons. For another, by 1946 Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his Muslim League stood guilty of manipulating the resolution through carefully expunging the term 'states' from it and replacing it with 'state.'







It was later given out, in pretty unconvincing manner, that 'states' in the original resolution had been a typing error. And it took six years for the Muslim League to notice the error and correct it? The truth was anything but. The suspicion has lingered that it was Jinnah who, through a misuse of his vast powers, arbitrarily had 'states' mutate into 'state'. The consequences would be devastating for Pakistan down the years.





There is an irony one cannot miss. Thirty one years to the day when the Muslim League adopted the Pakistan Resolution in Lahore, the very people who had sealed the establishment of the state of Pakistan in 1947 through being the majority of Muslims in the subcontinent cheerily went about repudiating it. Atop every home and every office in Dhaka on March 23, 1971, Bengalis hoisted the red and green flag of the independent state they meant to create in place of what was then a dying East Pakistan.







Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in his youth a vocal exponent of Pakistan, motored down the streets of the city to the President's House for deliberations that would have a bearing on the future of Pakistan. A Bangladesh flag fluttered on his car. His advisers followed in separate vehicles in like manner. The national flag of Pakistan, a symbol of Lahore 1940, stayed atop, in forlorn manner, on the President's House and in the cantonment.





There was a bigger irony at work in March 1971. And it was a clear repudiation of Jinnah's supposition, his belief, that the Hindu and Muslim religious communities were two nations, that they could not share the same land and admire the same landscape. Where the Bengalis had in 1947 gone along with the spurious notion that they were part of a communal nation, by 1971 they had arrived at the belief that their future would be in jeopardy if secular politics did not become the foundation of their societal ethos. In March 1971, communal Pakistan was jettisoned in favour of a secular Bangladesh.







Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman did the precise reverse of what Jinnah had done in the 1940s. Where a secular, enlightened Jinnah swiftly dwindled into a communal being through his propagation of the two-nation theory, a previously communally driven Mujib demonstrated, all the way from the Six Points to the critical moments of March 1971, that he had risen above the fanaticism of faith to embrace the secular and therefore the enlightening. Jinnah, never a great man, dwindled even more in 1971. Mujib, consistently uncompromising, became larger than life.





Note the final irony. It was in Lahore that the seeds of a Muslim Pakistan were sown by the Muslim League in 1940. It was, again, in Lahore that the sapling of a secular Bangladesh was planted, in the shape of the Six Points, by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1966. And those Bangladesh flags that fluttered over Bengali homes on March 23, 1971 were symbolic --- of a necessary, inevitable correction of a historical blunder.



