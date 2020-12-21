UNO Mridul received with flowers

The newly-appointed Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Ariful Haq Mridul was received with flowers by Secondary Education Officer Sahid Khaled Jamil Khan in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Monday.







UNO Mridul attended the certificate giving ceremony of 15-day-long ICT training for teachers as chief guest at the ICT room of upazila secondary education office.







Sahid Khaled Jamil Khan delivered his speech to the ICT teachers on the evaluation of training.







Some 24 teachers took part in the training, secondary education office sources said.

Leave Your Comments