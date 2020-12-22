Air chief briefs 110 contingent members

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman participated in a special prayer for the success of peacekeeping mission in Mali on Monday. -ISPR



The Bangladesh Air Force is going to replace the contingent in the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, delivered speeches to the members of Maligami Contingent at Bangladesh Air Force Base Bashar on Monday (21.12.2020). Members of the Air Force, led by Contingent Commander Group Captain Abdullah Al Farooq will leave for Mali in the first week of January.





UN peacekeeping mission with integrity, professionalism and sincerity and bring a good name to the Bangladesh Air Force and the country to take special precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus and reduce the risk of infection. Among others, Principal Staff Officers of Biman Sadar, Air Officers of Dhaka and senior officials of Biman Sadar and Base were present on the occasion.

