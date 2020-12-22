Meena Game 2 now available in 3D



For the first time ever, gamers can play the Meena game in a full 3D environment as the United Nations Children's Fund's (Unicef) nine-year-old female cartoon character is back. This time, the game is based on an entirely new story. Meena takes care of her mother and younger sister (the newborn Rani), and they can be seen at the next levels of the game.







Besides Meena, players will see her father, grandmother, Raju, pet bird Mithu, and many other characters. The game touches on the social problems of pregnant mothers and newborns in the society, said a press release. In the new story, Meena presents players with ways for social development of expectant mothers as well as newborn care. Unicef Bangladesh wanted to turn these problems into a playable game.







This year, Unicef continues to connect to children with this game and it is another step to match their expectations. Gamers will have fun playing the game as it comes with a beautiful story, graphics and 40 different characters. The game can be played offline as well. Riseup Labs developed the game. Its Chief Executive Officer Ershadul Hoque said, "We think it is a pleasure to convey the right information to players through games." The game has already been released on Google Play Store and App Store.

Leave Your Comments