Two more matches of Bangabandhu V-Day Basketball held



Joshefights Club and Bangladesh Army won their respective matches of the Bangabandhu Victory Day Basketball tournament held today at Dhanmondi basketball gymnasium in the city, a press release said on Monday, BSS report.







In the day's first match, Joshefights Club beat Bangladesh Police team by 55-36 points after leading the first half by 29-22 points. Ovi was the highest scorer with 26 points while Ishtiak supported him with 11 points for Joshefights. Aziz scored 15 points and Mahmudul scored 9 points for the Police team. In the day's second match, Bangladesh Army defeated Bangladesh Air Force by 71-42 points after dominating the first half by 44-14 points.







Tonu was the highest scorer with 16 points while Alim supported him with 12 points for Army. Linkon scored 12 points and Maruf scored nine points for Air Force. Organised by BBF, a total of six teams - split into two groups- are taking part in the tournament which is being held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The

participating teams



Group A Bangladesh Navy, Joshefights Club and Bangladesh Police.



Group B Dhumketu Club, Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Air Force.



