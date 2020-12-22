Trophy of Federation Cup Football unveiled

Trophy of the curtain-raiser Federation Cup Football tournament was unveiled on Monday at the conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) in the presence of head coaches, team managers and captains of the participating teams. -BFF



Trophy of the curtain-raiser Federation Cup Football tournament was unveiled on Monday at the conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) in the presence of head coaches, team managers and captains of the participating teams, BSS report BFF senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy MP, BFF members Zakir Hossain Chowdhury and Imtiaz Hamid Sobuj, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag and Premier Bank Limited junior assistant vice president Mahfuzul Islam were also present in the trophy unveiling ceremony.





Holders Bashundhara Kings takes on old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in the group C lone opening match of the Federation Cup that begins from Tuesday at Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city. The match kicks off at 5.30 pm.The rates of the tickets Taka 50 for VIP and Taka 20 for gallery have been estimated.





Thirteen clubs -- Bashundhara Kings, Abahani Limited, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Limited, Saif Sporting Club, Arambagh Krira Sangha, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra, Chattogram Abahani Limited, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society, Brothers Union Club, Bangladesh Police Football Club and Uttar Baridhara Club - split into four groups, are taking part in the meet, organised by BFF.The quarterfinals stage will begin from January 1, 2021. The quarterfinals will be followed by semifinals on January 6 and 7 and the final is slated for January 10.

Grouping





Group A - Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Limited, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited and Bangladesh Police Football Club.

Group B - Saif Sporting Club Limited, Arambagh Krira Sangha, Brothers Union Club Limited and Uttar Baridhara Club.

Group C- Bashundhara Kings, Chattogram Abahani Limited and Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society.

Group D - Abahani Limited, Dhaka, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra and Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited.





