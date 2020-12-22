BD in bright position



Bangladesh is shining as the largest contributors to the peacekeeping mission of the United Nations (UN). The red-green flag of Bangladesh has already been known in troubled countries as Bengal Bandhu. The dignity of Bangladesh is being enhanced day by day due to the successes of peacekeepers. Bangladesh has achieved highest score in the peacekeeping mission, according to a UN report.





Bangladeshi peacekeepers are doing infrastructure works including construction of roads and bridges. On the other hand, their remittance is playing a vital role in country's economy.According to the UN report, peacekeeping force started its journey in 1988 and Bangladesh is the largest contributor to the mission. At present, 6732 peacekeepers including 6477 male and 255 female are performing their duties as the peacekeepers in the United Nations missions, the UN report further said.







