'Moving ahead with a mission of serving society'



Embracing the ideals of Bangabandhu, Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina has grown herself as a well-known and trusted figure in socio-cultural, educational and political arena in Netrokona district under the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She was born in Mymensingh district on January 21, 1971. His father Saidur Rahman was the Academic Superintendent of Bangladesh Agricultural University.







She is the fifth of six siblings. Due to her father's job at the university, she grew up in an open and simple environment, which was conducive to education and sports. In addition to her studies, she was also very good at sports. She became national volleyball runner-up in 1989. From 1986 to 1982, she was the champion of Badminton Competition in Greater Mymensingh for five consecutive years.





She has been involved in public welfare works since childhood. In 1984, she got married with the eldest son of late Nurul Islam Khan known as NI Khan, one of the organizers of the Liberation War. Since then, her political career started. Today, she is engaged in serving people. She is currently the president of Netrokona district Mohila Awami League.





She plays an important role in spreading education in Netrokona. She wisely realized that in order to improve the quality of children's education, it was necessary to establish a quality educational institution for children in Netrokona. She founded "The Holy Child Kindergarten" in 1994. It is the first kindergarten in Netrokona. It continues to thrive with success and pride.







She has been working for the welfare of the disabled and autistic children for long and currently runs an organization for these children. She keeps herself involved in various social and voluntary organizations. In an interview with The Asian Age, she talked to The Asian Age regarding her social activities.





AA: How did you enter into politics?







Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina: Although I grew up with the ideology of Bangabandhu in my heart, I was not directly associated with any political party till my marriage. After my marriage in 1984, I got directly involved in politics. My in-laws' family is renowned in Netrokona. I feel pride as my husband is a freedom fighter. My father-in-law is a valiant freedom fighter and one of the organizers of the Liberation War, who served as the convener of Netrokona sub-division of the reorganized Awami League in 1963.My mother-in-law Hena Islam has inspired me most in politics. She was the female secretary of Netrokona subdivision Awami League.







AA: How was your sporting career?





Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina: I was involved in sports with great sincerity besides my study. At the national level, I was honored to be a runner-up in the game of volleyball in 1979. From 1978 to 1982, I was the champion of the Badminton Championships in Mymensingh for five consecutive years. By dint of doing well in sports, I was able to gain people's attention and love. Later, while studying BA, I formed a social organization with my classmates.





AA: We know you are the president of Netrokona District Women Awami League. What kind of activities you have done for the people of Netrokona from this position?





Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina: I have chalked-out a plan to take the first child education forward in Netrokona district. For this, we established a standard education in 1994 called "The Holy Child Kindergarten". I am trying to accelerate the creative education system associating with founders or presidents of various educational institutions. Moreover, I am constantly trying to help helpless women at different levels.







As the District Women's Awami League President, I am working to increase political awareness among grassroots women. I want everyone to take Bangabandhu's ideology in their heart and participate in the development work of the country under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. Moreover, we are working towards the goal of making the Women Awami League stronger as an organ of the Awami League





AA: How are you conducting political activities in Netrokona?





Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina: I and my leaders and activists are doing the politics of Bangabandhu. I believe in transparent, fair and non-partisan politics. All immoral activities, including violence and criticism, are strictly forbidden in my committee. I have told my leaders and workers that if they can do politics according to the ideals of Bangabandhu and Jannetri Sheikh Hasina, then they are welcome otherwise there is no need of them to do politics.





AA: What's your plan if you get an opportunity to do politics at national level?





Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina: If ever there is an opportunity to do politics at the central level, I will try my best to create honest, competent and skilled workers in all parts of the country. I will do more to protect the rights of women and children. I will not create women workers in such a manner who defame the party, the leader and the country.





AA: How do you want to see the politics of Netrokona in coming days?





Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina: Look, if you want to see the sea, you have to go near the sea. If you want to see the mountains, you have to go to the mountains. In the same way, I want to create an ideological political environment in Netrokona, so that people from different parts of the country come to understand the environment of the politics. Above all, it is my expectation that the overall development of Netrokona will take place through positive politics.







