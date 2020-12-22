Be 'role model' in performing duties



Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed has asked Superintendents of Police (SPs) across the country to become 'role model' in performing duties.He came up with the call while briefing to newly-appointed SPs in 13 districts at the conference room of the police headquarters on Sunday evening. Benazir Ahmed said, "You (SPs) have to work for the people of country as 'change maker'. The dignity and respect of Bangladesh Police must be enhanced."





'We have to bury torture and brutality and hear problems of people. The corona pandemic has shown us that if you love people, you will get it too," he further said.





The IGP said there is no place for corrupt and drug addict people in police force.Additional IGP Md Moinur Rahman Chowdhury and senior police officers were present at the function. The government transferred Kurigram, Rangamati, Magura, Gazipur, Sherpur, Thakurgaon, Pabna, Barguna, Rajbari, Moulvibazar, Cumilla, Gopalganj and Barisal SPs recently.







Leave Your Comments